Major blow for Solskjaer as key Manchester United star aims to push through La Liga transfer

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata wants to complete a proposed move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old’s current contract at Old Trafford will expire in June and he has rejected two offers to sign an extension in recent months.

Diario Sport reports that United tabled a one-year offer to retain the Spaniard’s services, but he was unwilling to sign for less than two years.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dealt a major blow ahead of a crucial summer at the helm, with Mata now aiming to push through a transfer to Camp Nou having already agreed on terms with the La Liga giants – as per Diario Sport.

The veteran midfielder has resigned himself to leaving Old Trafford and Barcelona is his first choice next destination, despite several incoming offers from top European clubs.

The Spanish champions are waiting until the end of the current campaign to announce the deal, with Mata set to earn around €5 million per year in Catalonia – as Diario Sport reports.

The United playmaker moved to Manchester from Chelsea in 2014 and has since racked up over 200 appearances for the club, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Despite not being a regular starter, Mata has been a key player for Solskjaer over the last few months, serving as the team’s only orthodox creative midfielder.

Should Barcelona complete a deal for the ex-Chelsea star, United will have to find a suitable replacement quickly, with wholesale changes to the current squad expected after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

The Red Devils have failed to challenge for major silverware while slipping out of contention for the Champions League places and several players have come under intense scrutiny for their below-par performances.

Mata, however, has always remained consistent and Barca will be fortunate to acquire a player still capable of dictating the pace of games with his composure on the ball and superb passing ability.