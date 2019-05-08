Manchester United will listen to offers for big name who’s infuriated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United will reportedly listen to offers for Anthony Martial in this summer’s transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appalled by his attitude.

The France international has had another unconvincing campaign at Old Trafford, only impressing in fits and bursts and looking a little lazy in the way he conducts himself on the pitch.

According to the Sun, Solskjaer has become infuriated with Martial’s attitude and lack of effort in training and will consider offloading him this summer.

It remains to be seen how Man Utd supporters will react to this news, with Martial often being something of a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Still, perhaps some will now recognise the need for change after the 23-year-old’s lack of impact, with other better players surely out there and available.

The Independent have linked MUFC with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, while the Mail have reported of them keeping tabs on Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix, both of whom look like they’d be major upgrades on Martial.