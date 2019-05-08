Video: Joel Matip’s inch-perfect defending to prevent Lionel Messi making it a very different game vs Liverpool

Liverpool defender Joel Matip produced an absolute masterclass for the Reds in their Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona last night.

But this moment from the former Cameroon international was surely the best thing he did all night, as he stepped in to prevent what looked a certain Lionel Messi goal.

Era más determinante este para liquidar la serie que el de Dembele. pic.twitter.com/gDMc0ecdbb — Andrés Duque. (@anduque91) May 7, 2019

Had this gone in from the Argentine and made it 1-1 on the night, Liverpool would have needed a further four goals rather than the three they ended up getting in the second half to book their place in the Champions League final.

Matip has really progressed this season, having been a rock for LFC in recent times as the likes of Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren have missed out through injury.