Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt‘s next club will reportedly be Barcelona as an €80million deal is said to have been ‘completely closed’.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report the Netherlands international has already agreed his contract with the Catalan giants, rejecting Juventus and other big clubs.

De Ligt’s superb performances for Ajax this season have unsurprisingly attracted plenty of interest in his services ahead of the summer.

The Daily Star recently linked him as having turned down a transfer offer from Manchester United, with Barcelona and Liverpool also mentioned as suitors in that piece.

With the youngster’s Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong already completing a move to Barca in the middle of the season, which officially goes through in the summer, it makes sense that De Ligt might want to follow him to the Nou Camp.

The 19-year-old seems an ideal fit for Barcelona’s style of play, and would be an ideal long-term replacement for Gerard Pique.