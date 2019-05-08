Lionel Messi in altercation with furious Barcelona fans at the airport after humiliating Liverpool defeat

Lionel Messi reportedly squared up to some angry Barcelona fans and had to be separated from them at the airport last night after the club’s humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Argentine was in sensational form in the first leg of this tie to give the Catalan giants a 3-0 victory at the Nou Camp that looked to be enough to book themselves a place in the Champions League final.

However, Messi was then invisible at Anfield as Liverpool came back to win 4-0 and go through 4-3 on aggregate in one of the most memorable European nights of recent history.

Unsurprisingly, however, this did not go down well with Barcelona supporters, who have seen their club suffer their fair share of recent bad results away from home in the Champions League.

Messi and co. were dumped out in similar fashion last season, having beaten Roma 4-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie only to lose 3-0 and go out on away goals in the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

This is an even worse collapse and Mundo Deportivo claim it led to what came close to being an angry exchange between Messi and some of the club’s fans.

The 31-year-old is undoubtedly one of the finest footballers in the history of the game, so can feel a little aggrieved at being criticised after doing so much for Barcelona.

However, there are perhaps questions to be asked of his record in the biggest games, with no Champions League glory since 2015 and a notable poor record in finals with the Argentina national team.