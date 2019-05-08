Newcastle star drops HUGE transfer revelation after superb season

Newcastle star Ayoze Perez has dropped the major transfer revelation that he’d be open to a move away from the club this summer.

The Spaniard has played a key role in helping the Magpies survive relegation this season, looking one of their stand-out performers at key moments in the campaign.

Perez could undoubtedly play for a more ambitious side after a strong record in his time with Newcastle, with clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United tentatively linked with him in the past.

Speaking about his future at Newcastle, he said: “There are going to be options.

“That means I have done something well, but it doesn’t mean I’m going to leave 100%. It’s going to be a difficult decision. It depends on a lot of things.”

This could be a tough summer at St James’ Park as manager Rafael Benitez is also nearing the end of his contract and could have big-name suitors.

If NUFC lose both Benitez and Perez in one summer they could be in serious trouble next season.