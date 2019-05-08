Manchester United cleared to seal superstar transfer for just £146m when clause kicks in

Manchester United could be in luck in their pursuit of the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar once a new clause in his contract kicks in next summer.

A report from Don Balon recently linked both Man Utd and City as suitors for the Brazil international, and if they wait a little longer he may not actually cost a fortune.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar will be available for £146million next summer as a new release clause kicks in at PSG.

It remains to be seen, however, what state the player’s reputation will be in by then after a difficult time at the Parc des Princes so far.

Despite all the hype that followed Neymar’s arrival, he just hasn’t done enough to really become the star of this team or lift them to new heights in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old looks nowhere near becoming a Ballon d’Or winner or improving the team in the way Kylian Mbappe has, while Le Parisien have also reported of him laying into his team-mates in a recent dressing room row.

He very much fits the bill for Man Utd, however, based on the club’s recent strategy of signing superstars like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez without necessarily thinking that much about how they will affect the squad.

Neymar would also surely be seen as an upgrade on Sanchez and on players like Anthony Martial, even if he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at PSG.