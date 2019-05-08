Neymar tells PSG star all he can do is “pass the ball back” in dressing room bust-up

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has reportedly been involved in a major dressing room bust-up with a number of the club’s players.

Julian Draxler is said to have been a particular target of Neymar’s wrath as he slammed the Germany international for only passing the ball backwards, according to Le Parisien.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in slightly controversial circumstances back in the summer of 2017, and things haven’t really worked out for the Brazil international in his two seasons at the Parc des Princes so far.

PSG’s owners have invested huge amounts in the transfer market to sign players like Neymar in a bid to turn their Ligue 1 dominance into progress on the Champions League stage.

Neymar will also have relished the chance to leave Lionel Messi’s shadow at Barcelona and become the star of a team, though that hasn’t worked out either as his reputation has arguably only taken a hit in his time in the French capital.

Reports of rows like this won’t help the 27-year-old, who sounds like he doesn’t have the best attitude towards his team-mates, who will surely only feel alienated by his comments.