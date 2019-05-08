Video: Mauricio Pochettino’s brilliant celebration with travelling Tottenham fans

Some fan footage has shown the brilliant celebrations of Mauricio Pochettino with the travelling Tottenham fans at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday night.

Spurs won one of the most memorable games of their history, coming from 2-0 down to beat Ajax 3-2 and go through to the Champions League final on way goals.

Pochettino was clearly emotional after such a huge win, and you can’t blame him for absolutely lapping it up with the Spurs support here.

The Argentine has had his critics in his time at Tottenham, but this season’s run to the Champions League final surely vindicates everything he’s tried to do with the club.