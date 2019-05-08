Positive update on Chelsea star’s recovery from injury could lead to summer transfer

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could return from injury quicker than expected, with Bayern Munich set to reignite their interest in the youngster.

The 18-year-old was forced off the pitch during a 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League on April 22, after suffering an achilles injury which cut short his 2018-19 campaign.

The English starlet was expected to be sidelined for around six months, but according to The Sun, there has been a positive update on his recovery at the start of the week.

Hudson-Odoi is now hoping to play a part in Chelsea’s pre-season, with a view to returning to action in September, having progressed at a rapid rate since undergoing surgery.

However, The Sun reports that his quick return to the fold could lead to a summer transfer, with Bayern Munich ready to launch another bid for his services later this year.

The Bundesliga giants have held a firm interest in the teenager for much of the season and two bids were submitted to Chelsea in January, the second of which came in at £35 million – as per The Sun.

The Blues rejected both offers and are keen to keep hold of their prized young asset, especially with a transfer ban looming, but Bayern are still keeping a close eye on his situation.

Hudson-Odoi has one year remaining on his current contract at Stamford Bridge, which means he could end up leaving the club for nothing this time next year if they do not decide to cash in.

Chelsea will surely aim to tie the England international down to a new long-term deal, but The Sun states he is very much open to a Bayern switch, with it his aim to secure regular playing time.

Maurizio Sarri has only granted Hudson Odoi a handful of starts despite his unique ability and his future development might, therefore, be best served elsewhere.

Bayern could offer the young winger a consistent run of games at the highest level and he might prefer such an opportunity over fighting for a place in Sarri’s starting XI.