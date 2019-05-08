Menu

‘Someone give him a trophy’ – These Liverpool fans flock to Twitter to heap praise on individual for instinctive play in 4-0 Barcelona win

Liverpool produced an absolutely sensational comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday as Jurgen Klopp’s men booked their place in the final. 

Two goals each from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end, as the Reds overturned a 3-0 first leg deficit to qualify for their second Champions League final in as many years.

The winning goal in the tie came from Origi, after the Belgian slammed home after a brilliant, quick corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold that took all of the Barcelona team by surprise.

However, despite Alexander-Arnold providing the assist and Origi scoring the goal, fans seemed to focus on one other person in particular for Liverpool’s fourth goal: a ball boy.

As seen in the clips below, the unnamed Liverpool ball boy was very quick and instinctive in his attempts to help Alexander-Arnold take the corner, something that has seen a number of Liverpool fans heap praise on the kid.

You can find all of their comments below.

It is very instinctive and smart play from the ball boy, we have to say!

