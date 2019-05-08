Video: Pundit FREAKS OUT after Tottenham’s stunning late comeback vs Ajax

Steve Nash absolutely lost the plot as Tottenham scored a stoppage time winner to complete a thrilling comeback against Ajax in the Champions League.

Watch below as the pundit jumped out of his chair and ran around before looking like he was close to tears.

.@SteveNash was in tears at full-time of Tottenham's win pic.twitter.com/ifEZEbinYR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2019

Football can truly do amazing things to people – and Spurs’ win at Ajax was up there with the most incredible Champions League matches ever.

Tottenham looked dead and buried after losing 1-0 at home in the first leg and going 2-0 down on Wednesday night, but Lucas Moura’s hat-trick somehow set up a Champions League final with Liverpool on the 1st of June.