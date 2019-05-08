Menu

Video: Pundit FREAKS OUT after Tottenham’s stunning late comeback vs Ajax

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Steve Nash absolutely lost the plot as Tottenham scored a stoppage time winner to complete a thrilling comeback against Ajax in the Champions League.

Watch below as the pundit jumped out of his chair and ran around before looking like he was close to tears.

Football can truly do amazing things to people – and Spurs’ win at Ajax was up there with the most incredible Champions League matches ever.

Tottenham looked dead and buried after losing 1-0 at home in the first leg and going 2-0 down on Wednesday night, but Lucas Moura’s hat-trick somehow set up a Champions League final with Liverpool on the 1st of June.