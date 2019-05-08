Contract agreed: Liverpool strike deal for transfer of £69m star but Man United, Tottenham & Real Madrid still in the running

Liverpool have reportedly agreed terms for the transfer of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in what could be a huge move for the Reds this summer.

However, according to Euro United on Twitter, Tottenham and Juventus are also among the top sides to have reached a contractual agreement with the France international.

Meanwhile, the source also links Manchester United and Real Madrid as among the clubs who could soon step up their interest as well, with Ndombele enjoying a superb season and looking in-demand ahead of the summer transfer window.

????? #Ligue1 |@SpursOfficial compte faire parvenir une très grosse offre à l’@OL pour signer l’ancien amiénois chez les Spurs. Le Real, le PSG Manchester United maintiennent le contact et pourraient passer à l'action dans les prochaines semaines pic.twitter.com/jkzwicNWIP — Euro United (@EuroUnited6) May 7, 2019

Liverpool don’t look in urgent need of a new central midfield player after such a fine season at the club, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum all performing at a very high level, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also recently returned from injury.

Still, it would be hard to turn down the chance to sign a talent like Ndombele, who has previously been linked with Man Utd in a £69million deal in a report from L’Equipe, translated by the Sun.

Ndombele would also be a key signing for the Red Devils, who need upgrades on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, while Paul Pogba’s future could also be in some doubt.

Tottenham, meanwhile, would really be making a statement with a signing like this after a quiet few transfer windows, while Real Madrid also need quality like this in a major summer rebuild after a hugely disappointing season.