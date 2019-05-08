“There’s a very good chance I’ll be here next season” – Arsenal dealt minor transfer blow in pursuit of £20M Premier League star

Arsenal have been dealt a minor transfer blow in their pursuit of Ryan Fraser, after the Bournemouth star admitted there’s a “very good chance” he’s still going to be with the Cherries next season.

Fraser has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, with the Scottish international bagging a hugely impressive seven goals and 14 assists.

Fraser’s form seemed to have caught the eye of Arsenal, with the Mirror noting that the Gunners are interested in the 25-year-old, however it’s also noted that Eddie Howe isn’t willing to let the £20M man leave the club.

Fraser himself has been speaking about his situation as per the Mirror, stating that “I’ve got a year left. There’s a very good chance I’ll be here next season. If that’s that then I’m going to try my best as I always do and I’ll enjoy it.”

This will come as a blow for Arsenal, although only a minor one at that, as Fraser doesn’t state that he will definitely be at Bournemouth next season, and that there’s only a “very good chance” he will be.

Arsenal could do with a player of Fraser’s mould, as the Gunners aren’t exactly blessed with a whole host of top quality wingers in their current squad.

The north London side only really have players like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to choose from out wide, and bringing in Fraser would add yet another dimension to Arsenal’s already dangerous attack.

Will the Gunners give in and end their interest in Fraser following his words here? We’ll just have to wait and see…