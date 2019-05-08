Menu

‘Waste of space’ – Mauricio Pochettino urged to hook struggling Tottenham star as these fans furious with first-half showing

Tottenham fans are not at all happy with how most of their team is performing against Ajax tonight – with Kieran Trippier coming in for particular criticism.

The England international fell asleep for the Matthijs de Ligt goal for Ajax, initially marking the young Dutchman closely before then simply allowing him a free run into the penalty area, where he headed in a fourth minute corner to make it 1-0.

Tottenham have rarely looked like making a comeback since then, so it’s little surprise Spurs supporters want to see Pochettino make some changes at half time.

Trippier is one player most of their fans seem to be really keen to see the back of, and it does seem as though the 28-year-old may be a little out of his depth at this level.

It will be intriguing to see how Pochettino does respond to the way this game has gone, with the Argentine tactician under big pressure now to come up with something to save the club’s season.

A change at right-back could be a start…

