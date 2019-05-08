‘Waste of space’ – Mauricio Pochettino urged to hook struggling Tottenham star as these fans furious with first-half showing

Tottenham fans are not at all happy with how most of their team is performing against Ajax tonight – with Kieran Trippier coming in for particular criticism.

The England international fell asleep for the Matthijs de Ligt goal for Ajax, initially marking the young Dutchman closely before then simply allowing him a free run into the penalty area, where he headed in a fourth minute corner to make it 1-0.

Tottenham have rarely looked like making a comeback since then, so it’s little surprise Spurs supporters want to see Pochettino make some changes at half time.

Trippier is one player most of their fans seem to be really keen to see the back of, and it does seem as though the 28-year-old may be a little out of his depth at this level.

It will be intriguing to see how Pochettino does respond to the way this game has gone, with the Argentine tactician under big pressure now to come up with something to save the club’s season.

A change at right-back could be a start…

Get Trippier the fuck off the pitch. He has cost us too many games of late. — Kieron Griffin (@donnykebab1972) May 8, 2019

FUCK OFF TRIPPIER YOU FUCKING WASTE OF SPACE CUNT….!.!!!

Not good enough for any team. — BrillianceWC18 (@BrillianceWc18) May 8, 2019

Trippier, you’re a wasteman, fuck off out my club you shit cunt. — Luke Smith (@LukeSmith170) May 8, 2019

I never slag our players off but trippier please fuck off I’ll drive you anywhere you want just fuck off — mark sinclair (@md2312) May 8, 2019

Can we take ourselves down to 10 men and take trippier off or is that not allowed ???? — Glenn (@GANIMANTS) May 8, 2019

Trippier can fuck off, useless cunt — Charles McGill (@_CharlesMcGill) May 8, 2019

Trippier is absolutely fucking shocking FUCK OFF NOW — Martin Norton (@martinnorton58) May 8, 2019

Trippier just fuck off now — Jack Blackwell (@jackblackwell86) May 8, 2019

Watching Trippier play is like seeing a puppy drown. Please take him off. Just too painful to play against totally different level. — Glenssoko (@Glenlived) May 8, 2019

I would of taken Trippier off at 5 minutes — Carl Aston (@Carl_Aston) May 8, 2019