Tottenham XI vs Ajax confirmed as Mauricio Pochettino takes big risk in bid to join Liverpool in Champions League final

Tottenham’s XI to take Ajax this evening has been confirmed as manager Mauricio Pochettino makes a big call up front.

Fernando Llorente is only on the bench for Spurs, with Pochettino seemingly making Son Heung-min his main attacker at the Amsterdam Arena.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Ajax in the first leg of this Champions League semi-final tie, but surely still have some hope of joining Liverpool in the final in Madrid next month.

Pochettino’s side aren’t on the best run of form at the moment and are without injured star striker Harry Kane for this difficult away game tonight.

Still, Spurs can surely take inspiration from Liverpool’s comeback against Barcelona yesterday evening, with the Reds winning 4-0 after a 3-0 defeat in the first leg at the Nou Camp.

By comparison, Tottenham’s task is far easier as they just need a 2-0 win today, though that is still likely to be tricky after Ajax’s superb record in the Champions League this season.

The Dutch side have sprung shocks to knock out Real Madrid and Juventus, and were convincing winners in north London last week too.