Video: Jose Mourinho gives Jurgen Klopp full credit for Liverpool’s stunning comeback win over Barcelona

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool dumped Barcelona out of the Champions League.

The Reds won 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night to complete a stunning comeback against the Spanish champions, who had won the semi-final first leg 3-0 at Camp Nou.

Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum each grabbed a brace for the home side, with a final berth against either Tottenham or Ajax now awaiting on June 1.

Mourinho, who has pitted his wits against Klopp on numerous occasions in charge at both Real Madrid and Man United, gave the German coach full credit for Liverpool’s unlikely victory after the match, which he covered as a pundit for beIN Sports.

“This is about him,” the Portuguese began. “This is a reflection of his personality, don’t give up, his fighting spirit.

“Everything, I think today is about Jurgen’s mentality.”

