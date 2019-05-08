Video: “Who’s going to the final?” – Liverpool ace Andy Robertson delivers brilliant five-word response in regards to Luis Suarez incident

Andy Robertson is slowly but surely managing to work his way towards becoming a Liverpool legend after his performances for the club this season.

The Scottish international has been one of the best full backs on the planet this year, something that is turning him into a fan favourite on Merseyside very quickly.

And given his response to a question in regards to Luis Suarez after yesterday’s game, Robertson may find himself become a Liverpool legend sooner than he thinks.

During the game, Robertson had to go off after an incident with Suarez, with the Scot then being asked about it after the match, in which he simply replied with “Who’s going to the final?”.

It was a brilliant response from Robertson, and one Liverpool fans will love even more given the fact that it’s about Suarez.

What a night at Anfield it was…