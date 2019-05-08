Video: Hakim Ziyech scores sensational second goal to surely knock out Spurs and set up CL final with Liverpool

Ajax have gone 2-0 up against Tottenham tonight after a beautiful flowing team move and sublime finish by Hakim Ziyech.

The Morocco international got on the end of a ball and made no mistake with a finish that gave Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris no chance.

With Liverpool winning last night, it now looks like it will be Ajax joining them as Tottenham now need three goals to progress on away goals tonight.

Given the poor recent form of Mauricio Pochettino’s men and the superb record of Ajax in this competition this season, we wouldn’t bet on that happening.