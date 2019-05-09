Agent of Liverpool starlet meets Real Madrid as exit fears emerge

Liverpool could reportedly be at risk of losing youngster Rafael Camacho as it’s been claimed his father, who is also his agent, held a meeting with Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old has impressed this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances in all competitions at youth level.

SEE MORE: Bid made: Liverpool working to beat Manchester United to bargain £20m transfer

Unsurprisingly, given Liverpool’s success this season, he has found it difficult to break into the senior squad and so that has now seemingly led to exit speculation.

Camacho has another year on his current contract remaining, but as reported by Sport Witness, via the paper edition of A Bola, it’s claimed that his father met with Real Madrid officials on Tuesday to discuss their interest in his son.

Time will tell whether Camcho opts to commit his long-term future to Liverpool or seeks an exit, but it is certainly a vital decision at this stage of his career as he’ll want to have the best possible opportunities to develop his game and make an impact at senior level.

It could be argued that he’ll struggle to do that at either Liverpool or Real Madrid given both European giants are challenging for major honours this season and beyond.

Further, given Liverpool’s progress this year, it’s certainly an exciting time to be part of the set-up at Anfield, and they don’t appear to be going away in a hurry either having built for the long-term future.

As a result, it may be worth showing a bit more patience to see if Jurgen Klopp gives him a chance next season, and if not, then perhaps it might be time to move on and seek playing time elsewhere.