Arsenal given golden opportunity to seal £99m double transfer

Arsenal may want to take note of some transfer news coming out of Spain at the moment in the wake of Barcelona’s capitulation against Liverpool in the Champions League this week.

Ernesto Valverde’s side were thumped 4-0 at Anfield and eliminated at the semi-final stage of the competition they were looking the big favourites to win.

Clearly, change is needed at the club and AS report of a number of big names who could be offloaded in the next transfer window to try to revamp this squad.

The report lists two players recently linked with Arsenal as being available – French defender Samuel Umtiti, and Brazilian winger Malcom.

Don Balon recently claimed Arsenal had held talks over signing Malcom, and AS claim he can leave for around £30million.

Even though the 22-year-old has struggled in La Liga, he looked an excellent prospect at former club Bordeaux, so could prove a bargain at that price if he can get back to his best at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Umtiti has also been linked with the Gunners by the Daily Mail, with the 25-year-old possibly set to be replaced by Matthijs de Ligt, according to AS.

Like Malcom, Umtiti has been a bit disappointing for Barca in recent times, but Arsenal would likely view him as a big upgrade on someone like Shkodran Mustafi.

Calciomercato have previously reported that Umtiti would likely cost around £69m.

If AFC can offload some unwanted players to raise the funds for this move, that could be £99m very well spent by the north Londoners.