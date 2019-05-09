Arsenal boss Unai Emery sent Valencia player to sleep with video analysis

Valencia ace Dani Parejo has revealed that his former manager Unai Emery, now with Arsenal, once sent one of the club’s players to sleep with his heavy use of video analysis.

The Spanish tactician, who joined the Gunners to replace the legendary Arsene Wenger last summer, is known for the obsessive nature of his preparations for games, and this has had a mixed response from players in the past, it would seem.

Parejo praised Emery’s record, but did admit that while he was at Valencia he sent Miguel Brito to sleep with one of his videos.

‘Miguel Brito (former Valencia full-back) fell asleep one day,’ he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘I avoided the pen-drives because they used to be given more to the defenders. When they give you a bite-sized chunk of information it helps of course it does. But if a talk goes on for 20, 25 minutes, your attention wanes.

‘He’s a very good coach. His stats are there for all to see. He’s done incredible, amazing things and it’s admirable. It’s also true what they say that coaches always have something special that sets them apart.

‘He is a perfectionist: there’s a lot of work, a lot of videos, a lot of talks, an it’s true that players can get tired of it; that he’s a bit ‘pesado’ (heavy). That’s the way he is.’

Arsenal take on Valencia in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final this evening, with Emery back at the club he managed between 2008 and 2012.

The 47-year-old did not win any trophies in his time with Valencia, but has since gone on to forge a successful career for himself, particularly at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League final three years in a row.

Arsenal can take a big step towards adding another to Emery’s personal collection if they can get through tonight’s tricky second leg.