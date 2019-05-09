Chelsea fans fume with Maurizio Sarri over key substitution vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Chelsea were involved in a nail-biting Europa League encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night, and Maurizio Sarri wasn’t particularly popular in the second half.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s goal had given the hosts the advantage at Stamford Bridge, but Frankfurt’s talisman Luka Jovic scored a crucial away goal to level the tie.

SEE MORE: Video: Ruben Loftus-Cheek produces brilliantly composed finish to give Chelsea lead

In turn, it was finely poised as the clock inched closer to extra-time, with the Bundesliga outfit certainly enjoying their moments and plenty of possession.

With that in mind, it was key that Chelsea and Sarri got their changes right to maintain control of proceedings, but as noted in the tweets below, the Italian tactician’s decision to replace Loftus-Cheek didn’t go down well at all.

Those in attendance at Stamford Bridge let him know their feelings towards the decision, and it’s fair to say it wasn’t a popular one as loud boos and jeers rang around the stadium as the England international made his way to the bench.

It’s unclear if it was a tactical decision or if Loftus-Cheek was perhaps struggling with fatigue or an injury, as he did exchange a few calm words with Sarri before taking his place on the bench.

Regardless of the reasoning though, it wasn’t a popular move and it remains to be seen if Chelsea can get the job done without their midfield ace who now has four goals in his 11 Europa League appearances this season.