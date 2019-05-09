Chelsea ready to leave Stamford Bridge for new stadium in SHOCK u-turn

Chelsea could reportedly be about to ditch plans to extend the capacity in Stamford Bridge and simply move to a new stadium instead.

According to New Civil Engineer, the Blues might find this plan a cheaper one than trying to modernise their current home ground, which they’ve been at since 1905.

Chelsea have one of the smaller stadiums among the top clubs in the Premier League and Europe, with Tottenham recently moving to a lavish new ground, while Arsenal left Highbury for the Emirates Stadium in 2006.

It seems inevitable that Chelsea will have to try to do the same, but the New Civil Engineer’s report explains the potential complications that could arise.

CFC have talked about improving their ground since 2015 but have failed to make progress due to costs, so alternative locations are now being considered.