Prem duo rival Manchester United for transfer of in-form Chelsea star

Premier League pair Crystal Palace and Burnley are reportedly the latest clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea youngster Reece James.

The right-back enjoyed a superb campaign on loan at Wigan in this season’s Championship, looking a stand-out performer for the club and now attracting plenty of links with other teams.

Chelsea don’t have the best track record of using their youth, so it is perhaps little surprise that the likes of Palace and Burnley are interested in a possible loan for the 19-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

Another recent report from the Mail also linked James as a target for Manchester United, in what would be a rather more surprising move.

From Chelsea’s point of view, allowing a promising youngster to leave and strengthen a rival does not seem wise, while United fans will probably feel their club could probably aim a little higher and bring in a more experienced name to fill an important position.