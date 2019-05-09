Confirmed Chelsea XI vs Eintracht Frankfurt: These fans delighted with key Sarri selections

Chelsea head into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie with Eintracht Frankfurt level at 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Pedro’s away goal could yet prove to be crucial for the Blues as they look to secure their place in the final in Baku later this month, with Maurizio Sarri still hopeful that he can deliver silverware in his first season in charge of the club.

With a top-four finish secured in the Premier League, the main focus for Chelsea can now switch to Europe, with either Arsenal or Valencia waiting for them in the final should they advance.

In turn, it’s no surprise that Sarri has gone for a strong starting line-up, with his big guns all getting the nod as they look to finish the job and see off the Bundesliga visitors with Luka Jovic undoubtedly the man to watch for them as his impressive campaign continued last week.

Olivier Giroud, who has been prolific in this competition this season with 10 goals in 12 games, gets the start up front, with Eden Hazard and Willian supporting him.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will hope to continue his impressive form alongside Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield, while Andreas Christensen partners David Luiz in the heart of defence.

That’s certainly a strong XI from Chelsea, and their fans reacted positively as seen in the tweets below as they hope the Blues can take another step towards winning a trophy this year.

The decision to start Hazard along with Giroud and Loftus-Cheek appeared to get the biggest response, as the Belgian talisman will hope to lead by example and guide Chelsea towards Baku with a decisive performance.

Thank the lord giroud is gonna get 3 mark my word — Mercer (@Mercer4Bud) May 9, 2019

Good lineup we got this boys — Damola #SarriIn (@snash883) May 9, 2019

RUBEN AND EDEN SHOW — Loki Chaudhary (@FightingItOut) May 9, 2019

Eden and Ruben’s masterclass incoming ? ? — Olawale Adigun (@Olawarrley) May 9, 2019

This is nearly exactly what I wanted bar Pedro for Willian. Emerson, RLC and hazard are gonna wreak havoc down that left side. Let’s hope Hazard can put in a masterclass for what probably is his last appearance as a Chelsea player at the bridge — ?a??is ?unGs ? (@Lordabas) May 9, 2019

HAZARD AND RLC LINKUP??? — M? (@skyxbluesilk) May 9, 2019

Finally Hazard in the lineup, thanks God — JL Vulqium ?? (@Frosty_NighTT) May 9, 2019

RUBEN ???? — Anna (@AnnaNono22972) May 9, 2019

Hazard and Giroud together….finally — Matt B (@Matt6193) May 9, 2019

Hazard Ruben emerson?

DO IT FOR HAZARD — Ben (@RealBenGill) May 9, 2019

Come on Chelsea RLC starting ???? — KB (@KhalzB1_) May 9, 2019