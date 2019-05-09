Manchester United transfer boost as star’s asking price cut from £130m to £86m

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a major transfer boost in their rumoured pursuit of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has proven to be a major flop at the Nou Camp, despite arriving in a big-money move from Liverpool midway through last season.

Having shone in his time at Anfield, big things were expected of Coutinho at Barcelona, but it just hasn’t worked out for the player at all.

According to AS, he’s now one of a number of Barca players who could be culled this summer after the club’s dire result in the Champions League semi-final this week.

Coutinho was anonymous as he returned to his old club Liverpool, who thrashed Barcelona 4-0 to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit and make it into the Champions League final.

AS claim the 26-year-old is now available for just £86million, which is a considerable change from their stance not so long ago.

A recent report linking Coutinho with Man Utd in the Daily Mirror stated the Catalans were looking for as much as £130m for the South American.

It now seems unlikely clubs would pay that much for the under-performing star, though he could surely still do a job for United given their issues in attack.

It may also be that Coutinho just needs a return to the Premier League, where he showed the best form of his career in a successful spell with Liverpool.