David Beckham given six-month BAN from driving after pleading guilty to charge

David Beckham has been handed a six-month driving ban after being caught using his mobile while driving last year.

It dates back to last November, as per The Mirror, who report that Beckham was seen on his phone while driving his Bentley in London.

It’s added that he pleaded guilty to the charge, which resulted in six points going on his licence which made it 12 in total and thus triggered the six-month ban and £750 fine.

District Judge Catherine Moore said: “You pleaded guilty to the matter at the earliest opportunity. I give you credit for this guilty plea.

“It carries a six-point penalty. That means we have a total of 12 points and therefore I am disqualifying you from driving.

“I accept that you thought the traffic was slow, even stationary, but as you know there is no excuse in the law. It still carries risks to yourself and others.”

While it’s undoubtedly going to impact on his personal life, there is no excuse for Beckham as noted by the judge, and so he’ll have to now make alternative arrangements to get around while serving the ban and will certainly need to take greater care in future to avoid similar troubles.