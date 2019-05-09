Exit agreed: Man Utd star tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer to join Euro giants

Man Utd will reportedly bid farewell to Ander Herrera this summer as it’s claimed he has agreed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard will see his current deal at Old Trafford expire this summer and amid ongoing talk over his future, there has been no official announcement from the Red Devils to suggest that a renewal is imminent.

In turn, the 29-year-old looks set to leave at the end of the season in what will be a blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as it will now push him to bolster his midfield in the transfer window.

Albeit Herrera was often in and out of the side for large spells, he has made 189 appearances for Man Utd since joining them from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, scoring 20 goals and providing 27 assists.

However, according to The Mirror, this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City could be his last in the famous red jersey, as it’s claimed that he has agreed a contract worth a whopping £160,000-a-week over three years with PSG.

It’s noted that Herrera’s wage demands put United off from trying to get him to commit his long term future, and so he now looks set to move to the French capital, while it remains to be seen who Solskjaer brings in this summer to improve his squad.

It promises to be a crucial summer for Man Utd, as after a bitterly disappointing and underwhelming campaign which has seen them miss out on the Champions League, they will be eager to make the right moves in the market to put themselves in a position to compete for major honours.

Losing Herrera will add another headache in terms of their planning moving forward, as Solskjaer will surely have preferred to keep the combative and tenacious Spaniard and build around him rather than having to now potentially fill the void that he leaves behind.