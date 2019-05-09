Tottenham booked their place in the Champions League final on Wednesday night, and Harry Kane will be desperate to recover from his injury in time to feature.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form again this season, scoring 24 goals and providing six assists in 39 appearances for Spurs.

However, he has missed the last eight games across all competitions after suffering ligament damage last month, and was forced to watch from the stands as Tottenham launched an epic comeback against Ajax to book their place in the final in Madrid on June 1 to face Liverpool.

On one hand, it could be argued that Mauricio Pochettino should show faith in those who have stepped up in Kane’s absence, as given his lack of playing time in recent weeks, he will surely be short of match fitness and sharpness and might not be at his best for such an important encounter.

Nevertheless, he remains their top goalscorer, biggest attacking threat and their captain, and so if he is fit to feature, it will surely be a difficult decision for the Tottenham boss to make.

“Hopefully. Rehab is going well,” Kane told BT Sport, as seen in the video below.

“I started straight line running this week and I have to start training even harder to prove myself to the gaffer.

“We’ll just see. So far, so good. If it carries on like it should, I’d hope to be. There’s still a few weeks to go.”

Time will tell if Kane puts himself in contention to feature, as regardless of whether or not it’s a starting berth, merely having him in the squad and potentially available to come off the bench will be a massive boost in itself for Spurs and Pochettino as they eye making history this season with a shot at Champions League glory awaiting them.