Liverpool advised to complete transfer of Premier League sensation to change their playing style

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has made it clear he thinks his old club should be in the market for the transfer of Leicester City star James Maddison this summer.

The 22-year-old has shone in his first season in the Premier League, looking one of the smartest signings of the season after being snapped up from Championship side Norwich City.

With skill, creativity, a great range of passing and an eye for goal in his locker, Maddison certainly seems like he could easily make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

Liverpool could also be a fine fit for the England Under-21 international in terms of playing style, though Nicol also believes it would give Jurgen Klopp the opportunity to add a new dimension to his squad.

LFC don’t have a huge amount of creativity in their midfield, despite the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum all having fine seasons at Anfield.

It’s not clear if Maddison will be available or how much he’ll cost, but it’s easy to see Nicol’s logic here.

“Klopp’s recent three in the middle of the park for Liverpool, over the last couple of years particularly, has been about gaining possession back, about closing the opposition back, about working really hard and then getting the ball to the front three,” Nicol told ESPN, as quoted by the Express.

“I would love to see a little change in that with somebody like Maddison, who no question has already shown in the Premier League, from the middle of the park, he can open defences up, he can create chances.

“I think he will eventually score more goals than he is doing right now. I would love to see this.

“It would be a little change in the way that Klopp operated. But I think this would be a great signing.

“And do you know what, I’m going to say this is a hit. I would love to see this.”