Video: Jordan Henderson literally floored by incredible Anfield atmosphere during Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was literally floored by the incredible emotion and atmosphere around Anfield after the 4-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Reds came from 3-0 down in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final to progress 4-3 on aggregate and reach the final of this competition for a second year in a row.

Look at Henderson in the back pic.twitter.com/qrx2thJiIG — Harry (@HS_10Ftbol) May 8, 2019

Watch the video clip above as Henderson can be spotted in the background lying on the ground while his team-mates and the club’s fans celebrate around him.

This is what the Anfield atmosphere can do to you!