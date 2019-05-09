Manchester United face extremely difficult transfer decision after recent development

Manchester United face a genuinely tough transfer decision regarding David de Gea as it’s emerged that clubs are cooling their interest in the goalkeeper.

The Spain international has suffered a significant dip in form in recent months, with high-profile individual errors leading to United conceding some costly goals in big games.

Despite long being one of the finest in the world in his position, genuine doubts are now creeping in about De Gea, as evidenced by the fact that he now seems to be struggling to attract transfer suitors, according to the Sun.

At this point, it’s near impossible to decide what United should do about the 28-year-old shot-stopper this summer.

As things stand, De Gea has a year to run on his current MUFC contract, with the Sun reporting he’s yet to agree on an extension.

If clubs are no longer chasing the former Atletico Madrid man, United could be in a good position to show faith in him and give him a new deal in the hope that he’ll get back to his best.

However, if he does not sign and United don’t find a buyer, he may well rediscover his best form anyway and then be a free agent in a year’s time, meaning the club lose a valuable asset for nothing.

Alternatively, United could lower his asking price now in an attempt to find a club to take him off their hands, though that would also run the risk of De Gea going on to shine elsewhere and hurt United by leaving for below his true market value.

Don Balon have linked the Red Devils with a number of potential replacements in goal, and many could be worthwhile signings to improve on De Gea, but this transfer saga looks a particularly tricky one to predict at the moment.