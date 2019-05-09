The scathing word Solskjaer used to describe his Manchester United players after Huddersfield draw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly labelled his players a ‘disgrace’ after their 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town.

The Red Devils were poor pretty much from start to finish against the already-relegated side, taking a 1-0 lead through a somewhat fortuitous Scott McTominay goal before capitulating with a dire effort for the rest of the match.

Huddersfield then equalised via some disastrous United defending, and it’s little wonder the Sun claim Solskjaer was furious with what he saw.

The Norwegian tactician started so well at Old Trafford before a significant dip recently, with Man Utd winning just twice in their last eleven games in all competitions, seven of which have been defeats.

Solskjaer is quickly learning that the group of players he inherited from Jose Mourinho really might be a bigger problem than many would have expected.

Mourinho took a lot of flak from his time in charge of MUFC, but it now seems clear Solskjaer is encountering similar problems in terms of their motivation and effort.