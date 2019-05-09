Solskjaer plans crunch talks with Man United star over possible transfer with duo lined up as potential replacements

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly planning crunch talks with Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku over his future.

The Belgium international has been a bit of a disappointment in his time at Old Trafford, despite looking one of the most lethal forwards in world football during his time at former club Everton.

According to the Evening Standard, Lukaku’s United future now looks in doubt as Solskjaer has scheduled talks with the player ahead of the summer.

The report claims Man Utd could consider offers for the out-of-form 25-year-old, and also links them with the likes of Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix and Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho as potential replacements.

While the pair don’t play in the same exact position as Lukaku, it could point towards a slight tactical shift, or a more permanent switch to Marcus Rashford playing up front, with Sancho and Felix as support.

One imagines clubs would still be interested in Lukaku providing the price was right, with the former Chelsea man showing what he can do in the right team, having shone for Everton and at international level.