(Photo) Two more Manchester United youngsters join Chong, Greenwood, Garner and Gomes in first-team training

Manchester United might be going through a bad spell at the moment, but the future looks bright when looking at the long list of exciting talents coming through from the club’s academy.

The Red Devils are known for promoting from within and have had a lot of success in that area in recent years, even if some of the club’s former managers weren’t always as ready to utilise the youth players as current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Angel Gomes, Arnau Puigmal, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Mason Greenwood and Dylan Levitt in first team training today. ?? #mufc pic.twitter.com/6oiScA0lDt — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 9, 2019

The photo above shows the likes of Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, James Garner and Angel Gomes, who have all been involved more since Solskjaer took the job at Old Trafford.

And now, joining them in first-team training are Dylan Levitt and Arnau Puigmal, so fans will hope they can impress and soon gain some playing time too.