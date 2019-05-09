Meeting held: Agent of Man Utd ace meets with Euro giants as exit talk grows

According to reports in Italy, Alexis Sanchez’s agent met with Inter officials during a trip to Milan this week as an exit from Man Utd is increasingly likely.

It’s been a bitterly disappointing time at Old Trafford for the Chilean international, as since joining the Red Devils in January last year, he’s managed just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances for the club.

As per the Metro, it’s been suggested that Sanchez earns £500,000-a-week at Man Utd, albeit that will be cut having now missed out on the Champions League this season, but still the point remains that United have heavily invested in him with little in the way of a tangible return on the pitch.

In turn, that will only add to the frustration that the 30-year-old hasn’t been able to be the leading figure that the club thought they were signing after his impressive stint at Arsenal, and so it could be argued that they’d be more than happy to offload him this summer.

They could get the chance to do that, as La Gazzetta dello Sport report that his agent was in Milan this week and held a meeting with Inter as it’s added that not only is an exit from Man Utd becoming more likely, but that Sanchez himself wants a return to Italy.

His agent, Fernando Felicevich, is said to be working on the details as Sanchez will likely have to take a pay cut, with the Nerazzurri needing reinforcements this summer if they wish to kick on and start competing for major honours.

Luciano Spalletti led the Serie A giants back to the Champions League this season, but they crashed out of that competition and the Europa League while they have failed to push on and get involved in the Scudetto race.

With that in mind, bolstering their squad seems necessary, but they will have to be convinced that Sanchez can rediscover his best form and be a talisman for them, as he initially did shine in Italy with Udinese and so a return to Serie A could be a smart move for all concerned.