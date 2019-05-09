Bid made: Liverpool working to beat Manchester United to bargain £20m transfer

Liverpool are reportedly pursuing the transfer of Trabzonspor wonderkid Abdulkadir Omur, who is also a target for their rivals Manchester United.

According to Turkish source Asist Analiz, with translation and additional information from talkSPORT, Liverpool have seen an initial bid of £18million rejected, but have been told the player can leave for £20m plus add-ons.

Liverpool look in a strong position to get this fine signing done, and Omur looks a huge young talent who will surely prove a bargain for that kind of price if the deal does go through.

The 19-year-old midfielder has drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi in his playing style, and Jurgen Klopp certainly seems to know how to get the best out of talented young players.

Manchester United could do with more quality like that in their midfield too, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side enduring a torrid end to this season.

The Red Devils have finished trophyless and will miss out on Champions League football next term, with a major rebuilding process and a new generation of talent coming in surely an absolute necessity this summer.