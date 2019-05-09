Man City will reportedly only be able to step up their interest in Benfica youngster Joao Felix if they offload Gabriel Jesus first.

Pep Guardiola’s side have more immediate concerns as they will hope to secure the Premier League title this weekend while they face Watford in the FA Cup final later this month with the hope that they can land a domestic treble.

SEE MORE: Triple swoop: Pep Guardiola eyeing classy €200m+ trio to bolster Man City squad

That would suggest that the Spanish tactician has a very strong already to compete on multiple fronts, but it appears as though he will continue to search for ways to bolster his group.

According to A Bola, Man City will only be able to push ahead with plans to sign Felix if Jesus leaves, with the Benfica starlet’s €120m release clause said to be considered too high a valuation by the Premier League giants.

In turn, perhaps by selling Jesus, it will give them the necessary funds and create space in the squad for the 19-year-old playmaker to move to the Etihad.

It’s a big decision though, one that Guardiola will surely take time to consider as if he were to green light an exit for Jesus, that would arguably leave him light up front with just Sergio Aguero to lead the line.

Jesus has played second fiddle to the prolific Argentine this season, but he’s still played a very important role and bagged 19 goals and five assists in 46 appearances.

With that in mind, it’s questionable as to whether Man City should sell him, regardless of whether or not Felix has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe.

The talented teenager has scored 18 goals and provided 11 assists in 41 outings so far this season, and coupled with his technical quality and intelligence on the pitch, he would appear to be an ideal addition for Guardiola to fit into Man City’s style of play perfectly.

However, whether he’s worth losing Jesus for is questionable…