Photo: Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino shows off slick new haircut as he goes for fresh look

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has switched things up just in time for the end of the season as he showed off his new look on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has been crucial this season, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

However, as noted by the club’s site, he was absent due to injury against Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek and it remains unlikely that he’ll recover in time to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Premier League game of the campaign on Sunday.

With Liverpool booking their place in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1 though, Firmino will surely have made a point of stepping up his recovery in time to feature.

If he does so, he’ll have a new look to show off on the pitch, as seen in the image below, as he’s gone for a slick new haircut with a shorter look than usual.

It has to be said that it suits the Brazilian international, but his focus will be on celebrating a possible Premier League title triumph on Sunday, followed by European glory to make up for last year’s heartbreak in defeat to Real Madrid.