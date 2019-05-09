What Tottenham star told players in rousing half-time team talk to inspire comeback vs Ajax

Tottenham striker Harry Kane came into the dressing room at half time and went ‘mental’ at the club’s players to inspire them to a second-half comeback against Ajax.

Spurs were 2-0 down at the break and trailing 3-0 on aggregate, with the club in need of a Liverpool-vs-Barcelona-style comeback at the Amsterdam Arena to make it into the Champions League final.

Remarkably, in the space of two days, that’s precisely what we got as Tottenham produced a stunning performance in the second period of the game to win 3-2 on the night and go through on away goals.

Even though Kane did not play, it seems he played his part with his words in the Spurs dressing room at half time, with Kieran Trippier explaining in a post-match interview with Sky Sports how the injured player laid into those who were playing.

‘Harry is exceptional for club and country,’ Trippier was quoted by the Metro.

‘I don’t know the timescale with his injury but obviously we’re all hoping he can be back because of his presence, even here at half-time, he’s coming in going mental at us because we can do better which we all knew.

‘But this is what we need, the leadership that he has, the way he came in at half-time. He wasn’t happy and we all knew that.

‘He just gives us that extra lift because his presence is massive for us.’

THFC will now take on Liverpool in next month’s final in Madrid – only the second all-English Champions League final in history.