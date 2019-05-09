Video: Ajax fans count down to end of Tottenham clash but heartbreak ruins party atmosphere

Ajax were minutes away from securing a place in the Champions League final on Wednesday night, but they suffered last-gasp heartbreak against Tottenham.

The Dutch giants led the semi-final tie 3-0 at one stage, but a second-half hat-trick from Lucas Moura, with his third effort coming deep into injury time, sent Erik ten Hag’s men crashing out.

SEE MORE: Video: Emotional Lucas Moura in tears as he reacts to Brazilian commentary of dramatic Tottenham winner

Instead, Spurs advance to face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, while Ajax now switch their focus to the Eredivisie title race as they eye a domestic double.

However, their fans will need to pick themselves up and get behind the team as all concerned will be hurting after the manner in which they were dumped out of Europe’s premier competition, and these fans in particular couldn’t believe it.

As seen in the video below, a group of fans were watching together and began a countdown to the end of the game as they prepared to celebrate their place in the showpiece season finale in the Spanish capital.

Sadly for them, Moura stepped up and bagged a dramatic late winner to send Tottenham through, leading to scenes of disbelief and heartbreak among the Ajax fans seen in the clip.

Time will tell if Spurs go on to win it, but Ajax will rue their missed opportunity having been unable to protect such a strong lead after what was a hugely impressive run in Europe this year.