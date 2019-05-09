Video: Crucial David Luiz goal-line clearance rescues Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Chelsea were taken to extra-time by Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League semi-final tie, but it could have been much worse for the Blues.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek had given the hosts the lead on the night with a 2-1 advantage on aggregate, but Luka Jovic levelled things up to send the clash into extra-time.

The Bundesliga outfit looked a threat throughout, and they were inches away from bagging what would have been a decisive second goal.

Unfortunately for them, David Luiz did brilliantly to fling himself towards the ball and prevented it from going over the line, as seen in the video below.

While the Brazilian ace will be criticised for his poor defending in the lead up to Jovic’s goal, he more than made up for his error with this last-ditch effort, seemingly preventing a certain goal as Kepa Arrizabalaga was left wrong footed and desperately looking on to his defensive star to rescue him.

Had the contact been better, it’s likely that Luiz wouldn’t have been able to get anywhere near it, but fortunately for him and Chelsea, he was able to step in and deny Frankfurt…

