Video: Emotional Lucas Moura in tears as he reacts to Brazilian commentary of dramatic Tottenham winner

Tottenham ace Lucas Moura couldn’t hold back the tears as a Brazilian TV broadcaster showed a replay of his third goal against Ajax.

In a dramatic twist in what was a thrilling Champions League semi-final tie, the 26-year-old scored his and Tottenham’s third goal deep into injury time to seal a 3-2 win on the night.

That ensured the aggregate score finished 3-3, with Spurs advancing to the Champions League final to face Liverpool in Madrid on June 1 on away goals.

While he was already emotional after the game as the Spurs players and staff celebrated on the pitch, Moura couldn’t fight back the tears as he did an interview with Brazilian TV.

As seen in the video below, he was shown a replay of his dramatic late winner with Brazilian commentary, and it all got a bit too much for him as the pure emotion of the night caught up with him.

It was an incredible performance from Moura and Spurs in general, on a night that will go down in club folklore as they hope to now secure one more win to seal European glory.

What a beautiful video, Lucas Moura reacting to the commentary of his goal that sent Spurs to the CL final. pic.twitter.com/aFVZXALPRt — Brazil Football ?? (@BrazilEdition2) May 9, 2019