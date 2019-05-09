Video: John Terry hilariously trolls himself in ad for Soccer Aid seven years on from THAT decision

Back in 2012, John Terry came under a barrage of abuse and mockery for putting on a full Chelsea kit despite being suspended for the Champions League final.

After the Blues had defeated Bayern Munich in a memorable encounter, Terry joined in the celebrations with his teammates and managed to find time to get dressed for the occasion.

As noted by the Telegraph, he received plenty of stick over the years for that moment and decision, but seven years later he has managed to have fun with it and poke fun at himself.

As seen in the video below in an advertisement for the upcoming Soccer Aid game at Stamford Bridge in June, Terry can be seen receiving a phone call from Sam Allardyce to get the call up to feature for England.

As the camera pans out, Terry is sat in his full England kit ready to get going, and it has to be said, he’s shown a good sense of humour to have a laugh about his antics in 2012.

It seems to have gone down well, and he’ll undoubtedly be relishing the chance to play at his former stomping ground again one more time.