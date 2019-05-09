Video: Priceless Rio Ferdinand reaction to Lucas Moura’s third for Tottenham vs Ajax

On another dramatic night in the Champions League, it’s fair to say that Rio Ferdinand enjoyed Tottenham’s last-gasp win at Ajax.

Spurs were trailing the Dutch giants 3-0 on aggregate in their Champions League semi-final tie, but an inspired second-half performance in Amsterdam on Wednesday night turned things around in dramatic fashion.

Lucas Moura bagged a hat-trick, including the winner on the night deep into injury time and it was the crucial away goal to take Tottenham through to the final to face Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

As seen in the video below, despite his obvious allegiance to former club Manchester United, Ferdinand couldn’t contain his emotion as he leapt up and celebrated the Brazilian’s third goal on the night with fellow pundit and Tottenham hero Glenn Hoddle.

It truly has been an unbelievable Champions League competition this season, with countless upsets and comebacks.

After Liverpool saw off Barcelona on a thrilling night at Anfield on Tuesday, it was Tottenham’s turn 24 hours later and Ferdinand was absolutely loving it based on the video below.