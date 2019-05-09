Video: Ruben Loftus-Cheek produces brilliantly composed finish to give Chelsea lead

Chelsea took the lead at Stamford Bridge against Eintracht Frankfurt after a lovely finish from Ruben Loftus-Cheek broke the deadlock.

The Blues held the advantage after Pedro’s away goal in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie, but there were some nervy moments in the early stages in the reverse fixture.

SEE MORE: Chelsea rival Manchester United for potential transfer of £51m star from big six rivals

Frankfurt are undoubtedly a talented side with an attacking threat, but it was Chelsea who scored the all-important first goal of the night with Loftus-Cheek producing an excellent finish after some great work from Eden Hazard.

As seen in the video below, the Belgian ace twisted and turned into space and delivered a ball for Loftus-Cheek to latch onto in space, and the England international did the rest with an expertly curled finish into the bottom corner to strengthen Chelsea’s grip on a place in the Europa League final.

HAZARD TO LOFTUS-CHEEK GOAAAL!

This is becoming a regular occurrence now! pic.twitter.com/wAHC5nuG6J — CM (@CFCJorg) May 9, 2019