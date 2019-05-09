West Ham prepare stunning QUADRUPLE transfer raid on Premier League rivals

West Ham are reportedly lining up four big-name transfer raids on Premier League rivals Newcastle United this summer.

The Hammers will be eager to strengthen after another slightly underwhelming season in which they’ve found themselves in a safe mid-table position under Manuel Pellegrini.

There’s no doubt the east Londoners could do more with the right investment, and an insider at Hammers News now claims a big spending spree could be on the cards.

According to their report, Pellegrini’s side are looking at four Newcastle players in an ambitious piece of summer transfer window business.

First up, West Ham want Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden as potential additions in midfield, and both seem like upgrades on what they currently have at the club.

Along with that, the rock-solid Jamaal Lascelles is being eyed as an addition in defence, while Salomon Rondon could come in up front.

If West Ham manage this, it could be a very exciting season ahead for them next year.