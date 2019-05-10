10-man Barcelona clear-out touted which could raise up to €200m this summer

After their disastrous capitulation against Liverpool in midweek, Barcelona are reportedly now set to consider a squad overhaul this summer.

The Catalan giants still have the chance to end the campaign with a domestic double as they face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final later this month to add that to their La Liga crown.

However, after crashing out of the Champions League last season despite holding a big advantage over Roma, lessons weren’t learnt as history repeated itself at Liverpool on Tuesday night as Barcelona saw their hopes of winning another European Cup dashed as they collapsed at Anfield to surrender a 3-0 lead.

With that in mind, difficult decisions may well be needed this summer to address the flaws in the current squad and to make changes which will ensure that they don’t suffer the same embarrassment again moving forward.

According to AS, that could lead to a significant number of changes, with 10 players said to be potentially on their way out which would in turn raise around €200m and create space in the squad to perhaps bring in reinforcements.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Jeison Murillo, Thomas Vermaelen, Jasper Cillessen, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Jean-Clair Todibo, Malcom, Ivan Rakitic and Rafinha are all said to be at risk of moving on, with a mix of loan spells, contracts expiring and just being deemed sellable.

The bulk of that €200m figure would come from Coutinho, as it’s reported that an offer of around €100m could seal the Brazilian’s exit from the Nou Camp after what has been a bitterly disappointing first full season with Barcelona.

It remains to be seen what damage has been done to the club in terms of their mentality in Europe moving forward, as the experience of surrendering such leads could continue to haunt them in years to come.

In turn, perhaps making wholesale changes is needed, but Valverde will also need to be careful that he doesn’t lose too much quality and depth which could leave him short of options next season, especially if they can’t sign replacements and ideal transfer targets to fill the voids.