‘At times we play some really top, top football’ – Loftus-Cheek praises Sarri for Chelsea transformation

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek hailed Maurizio Sarri for his impact at Stamford Bridge after a Europa League semi-final triumph on Thursday.

The Blues progressed to the final of the competition by beating Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties last night after both legs finished 1-1.

Sarri’s men took the lead in the home fixture through Loftus-Cheek, but Luka Jovic equalised for the visitors and after neither side could find another goal in extra time, Kepa’s heroics in the shootout earned the home side victory.

Chelsea now have the opportunity to win their first piece of silverware under the Italian coach, who has also guided the team to a top-four Premier League finish with one match of the domestic season remaining.

As per ESPN, Loftus-Cheek praised Sarri for transforming the Blues into a more fluid, attractive outfit post-match, as he stated: “I think you can definitely see at times that we play some really top, top football.

“The football is flowing and we create chances really easily when we’re playing well. That’s down to the manager and what he’s tried to drill into us through the season.

“It’s always difficult when a new manager comes in and you play a different formation with different tactics, but we’ve worked hard on it all season and at times you can see it coming out.

“It’s only a matter of time before we really nail it and then we can play well game after game after game.”

Chelsea will now look forward to an all English Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku on May 29, after a difficult night against German opposition.

One man who impressed against Frankfurt was Jorginho, who seems to have settled into his role in the starting XI towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 27-year-old has come under criticism from fans and experts during his first year at the club, having replaced the popular N’Golo Kante as the team’s number one holding midfielder, but Loftus-Cheek has been impressed by his contribution.

“Most fans don’t see how good Jorjo is because he’s not eye-catching,” the England ace added – as per ESPN.

“He does the simple thing but it’s so effective. For us as a team, he helps bring play together and everything goes through him.

“When we play well, Jorjo plays well. He’s a massive player for our team.

“As an advanced midfielder, if he’s getting on the ball a lot it gives me the opportunity to get the ball, and it gives me space because he sucks players in.

“He’s massive for us, but also defensively he cleans up and he’s very tactically aware. He’s someone I’ve looked at to improve.”